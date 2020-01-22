Autopsy Report Shows Mwiki Boy Machurusi Was Shot At Close Range

A boy shot last week during four day long protests over the dilapidated state of Mwiki-Kasarani road was shot at close range, an autopsy report shows.

Postmortem results indicate that Stephen Machurusi, 17, died due to trauma caused by the gunshot. It further indicates that the bullet pierced through the heart, killing him on the spot.

Reports further indicate that the teenager was shot at close range. Witnesses say that the deceased was on his knees when the gun was fired.

“As a result of my examination, I formed the opinion that the cause of death was chest injury due to high-velocity trauma due to a gunshot,” the autopsy report read.

According to Capital News, Machurusi tripped and fell as he tried to get away from the police. The “killer” cop, those privy to the details say, was in civilian clothing and is based at Sunton Police Station.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) said it was looking into the death of the teenager who had just completed his secondary education.

“Investigations will seek to establish circumstances that led to the shootings and if the Police were justified to use that level of force,” IPOA said.

Machurusi will be laid to rest later this week in Molo, Nakuru, the family said.

