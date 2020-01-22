Nairobi Man Arrested After Pulling A Boniface Mwangi By Blocking VIP On Langata Road

A motorist was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly blocking a VIP motorcade on Lang’ata Road, Nairobi.

Activists Boniface Mwangi criticised the police for preferring drunk driving charges on the man only identified as Jobba on Twitter. He was charged and freed on Ksh10, 000 bail.

In a video shared by Mwangi on Twitter, the man, who was in the company of another passenger is heard in the background demanding to know what he had done wrong maintaining that he was on the correct lane.

A vehicle with a wailing siren can be seen right in front of the man’s car that was heading towards the opposite direction. A bodyguard can also be seen taking instructions on a radio call.

“I am in court Kibera Law Courts waiting for @s_jobba to be charged. He was driving on Langata Road when he encountered a motorcade on the wrong side of the road. He obeyed the law and stayed on his lane. @NPSOfficial_KE are charging him with drunk driving, ” Mwangi wrote.

I am in court Kibera Law Courts waiting for @s_jobba to be charged. He was driving on Langata Road when he encountered a motorcade on the wrong side of the road.He obeyed the law and stayed on his lane.@NPSOfficial_KE are charging him with drunk driving @NziokaWaita @FredMatiangi pic.twitter.com/S84ywFirI9 — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) January 22, 2020

In another tweet, the activist claimed that authorities took long to charge the man as Kibera Court number 2 didn’t have a prosecutor.

He said, “they’re waiting for the other courts to finish so they can ‘borrow’ one. ”

Court No.2 in Kibera doesn't have a prosecutor. They're waiting for the other courts to finish so they can "borrow" one. @s_jobba was arrested this morning on Langata Road for using the road properly and blocking law breakers. Will share the video of the entire encounter later on pic.twitter.com/0cQLkbxX5j — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) January 22, 2020

Mwangi is known to blocking VIP motorcades on roads. He has for a long time maintained that he can only give way to vehicles that exhibited a clear need to use the sirens.

Yesterday, defiant Mwangi blocked a VIP motorcade on Langata Road in yet another daring move that has got netizens talking.

The VIP being driven in a Toyota Prado, registration number GKB 970R, was being escorted by three vehicles including a police car. They were being driven on a wrong lane.

Efforts by the bodyguards to persuade Mwangi to create way bore no fruits as the defiant activist stood his ground. The driver had to divert before proceeding with the journey.

Accusing the VIPs of bullying other motorists, Mwangi stated that they should follow traffic guidelines just like other citizens.

In October last year, Mwangi blocked a vehicle belonging to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Odinga is among a list of VIPs who were accorded special clearance on the roads by the Inspector of General of Police Hillary Mutyambai in May last year.

Mwangi dismissed the IG’s directive terming it a mere “suggestion.”