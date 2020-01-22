CS Amina Mohammed’s Brother Arrested, Charged With Land Fraud

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed’s brother, Ahmed Rashid Jibril, was on Tuesday charged in a Nairobi Court over alleged involvement in land fraud and skipping court.

The court had issued a warrant of arrest against Jibril after he skipped court to answer to four counts of fraud charges on December 24, 2019.

Jibril was charged alongside Farrah Ali Mohamed at Milimani Law Courts.

In the first count, the two are accused of conspiring to defraud Francis Nyaga Njeru of his parcel of land valued at ksh75 million on October 19, 2015.

The charge sheet read that the accused entered into a tenancy agreement with China Road and Bridges purporting to be registered owners of the land.

The two were charged with making a false document and obtaining registration of land by false pretence with intent to defraud Njeru another parcel of land valued at ksh150 million.

“Made a certain document to with a title LR 20273 IR 63990 in the name of ARJ CAPITAL LIMITED, purporting it to be a genuine and valid title issued and signed by PETER MBURU a land registrar a fact you knew to be false, ” the charge sheet read.

They faced another count of forcible possession of the property.

“On or about the day of May, 2016 at Nairobi County within the Republic of Kenya, being in possession of the parcel of land LR. 20273 IR 176998 measuring 1.591Ha valued at Kshs. 150,000,000/= belonging to FRANCIS NYAGA NJERU, without colour of right held possession of the said land in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace to FRANCIS NYAGA NJERU who is entitled by law to the possession of the said land. ” the charge sheet reads.

