Voi Court Drops Assault Case Against Governor Sonko

A Voi Court on Wednesday let Nairobi governor Mike Sonko off the hook after it dropped assault charges leveled against him.

Senior resident magistrate Fredrick Nyakundi in his ruling noted that the complainant, Coast Police boss Rashid Yakub is no longer interested in pursuing the matter.

In his application, Yakub said his “conscience had directed him to forgive and forget” adding that he has not had peace in his soul ever since the case was taken to court.

The police boss further rubbished claims that he was pressurized to drop the case.

“I was not compromised by Sonko, I don’t know him and I have never met him. I am a Muslim and I don’t habour grudges.

“He assaulted me, but I have decided to move on. Even the Bible asks Christians to forgive those who wrong them,” he said.

“Those claiming I was pressurized to drop the charges must know we are human first and human is to error. Nobody can pressurize me to drop assault charges if I am the victim.

“Sometimes, we can act out of anger and Sonko and I are not different. My heart is clean, after immense soul searching, I decided to let go the case,” he continued.

The DPP on Tuesday filed an application to withdraw the charges.

Sonko was on December 6, 2019 accused of assaulting a police officer contrary to section 103 of the National Police Service Act 2011, at the Ikanga airstrip during his arrest.

The county boss was also said to have kicked in the thigh Coast regional commander Rashid Yakubu.

He was supposed to appear before senior resident magistrate Fredrick Nyakundi on December 18 but could not because he was unwell.

Sonko is also facing 19 charges of corruption, abuse of office and irregular payments that saw the county lose Sh357 million.