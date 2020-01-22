Court Declines To Block Sonko From Appointing Deputy

A Nairobi court on Wednesday declined to block Nairobi governor Mike Sonko from nominating a deputy.

High Court judge Mumbi Ngugi asked the three petitioners to reconsider their suit. She ordered that the governor be served with the papers.

The matter will be mentioned after 14 days when the parties will file their responses.

Sonko nominated Anne Kananu Mwenda as his deputy on January 6, 2020.

“Given the foregoing, and in the interest of ensuring stability at Kenya’s Capital City and largest County by economy and population, I do hereby nominate Anne Kananu Mwenda to the position of Deputy Governor,” Sonko’s letter read.

Earlier on in the day, a section of ODM ward representatives stormed out of the county assembly when Ms Mwenda’s name was tabled by Majority leader Charles Thuo.

Mwenda’s nomination comes two years after Sonko’s deputy Polycarp Igathe quit because he failed to earn his boss’s trust.

After Igathe’s exit, the county boss who is facing graft charges nominated lawyer Miguna Miguna, a move that was met with criticism.

