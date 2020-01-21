Sonko Reshuffles Cabinet, Moves Finance CEC Pauline Kahiga Over Pending Bills

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on December 5, 2019, a day before his arrest made changes to his cabinet.

He moved Lucia Mulwa from the Education docket to Urban Planning and taking her place was Pauline Kahiga.

Kahiga then, was the Finance CEC. Filling her position was Allan Igamba. These changes are however yet to take effect after the former declined to vacate office.

Ms Kahiga was according to reports in a squabble of sorts after she refused to settle bills as directed by the county boss.

According to Minority Whip Peter Imwatok, Kahiga refused to pay lawyers and suppliers whose details were not entered in the system.

The National Treasury released Sh1.4 billion and on the priority list were women, the youth, small-scale traders and people with disability.

“Kahiga’s firm stand not to pay lawyers without the needed documents is what has made her fall out with the governor and caused more problems. The governor had called the CEC, instructing her to have certain people, including lawyers, paid. When she refused to pay Sonko’s people, then the governor instructed Leboo to gazette Igambi as the acting Finance CEC,” Imwatok is quoted by a local daily.

The disagreement between Kahiga and Sonko played out on Monday after members of the county assembly loyal to the latter stormed the former’s office.

The MCAs installed Igambi, insisting that Kahiga was degazetted as the Finance CEC. It has been said that ward representatives are disgruntled as she refused to approve payments for their insurance cover.

The ward reps had also allegedly met with Sonko before heading to Kahiga’s office.

“It is notified for the information of the general public that pursuant to Article 179 (2) (b) of the Constitution and Section 44 of the County Government Act, the governor of Nairobi city has appointed Allan Esabwa Igambi as the acting county executive committee member for Finance and Economic Planning and degazetted the appointment of Pauline Nyambura Kahiga as county executive for Finance and Economic Planning effective from December 5, 2019,” the notice read.

The case was reported at KICC Police Station.

The Finance CEC position has in the past been held by Danvas Makori, Newton Munene, Vesca Kangongo, Ekaya Alumasi and Winfred Gathangu.

