Miguna Resorts To Return To Canada After Failed Attempts To Enter Homeland

Embattled lawyer Miguna Miguna has resorted to returning to Canada after failed attempts to enter Kenya.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the exiled lawyer announced that the state’s reluctance to cancel red alerts issued against him has left him with no option but to head back to Canada. He has been camping in Germany for over two weeks.

“Having waited for Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and his appointees at the ministries of Interior and Immigration to obey court orders and revoke their illegal “red alerts” to no avail, I’ve no option but to return to exile in Canada. I’ll not surrender. The struggle continues. Viva!” he wrote.

The barrister arrived in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday, January 5 from Canada and was scheduled to board a connecting flight to Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

However, Lufthansa Airline cancelled his flight citing instructions from the government of Kenya.

Miguna’s attempt to board Air France was also thwarted after authorities ejected him from the plane shortly after boarding.

The red alert that was allegedly issued from the office of the President, threatened to deny the airlines landing rights if they flew Miguna to Kenya or any African country.

This is despite fresh orders issued by justice Weldon Korir to compel the state to facilitate Miguna’s return home.

The government maintained that Miguna is freed to enter Kenya on condition that he applies for a new passport in any Kenyan mission abroad. Miguna dismissed the calls saying the state should grant him unconditional entry as per court orders.

On continued disobedience of court orders regarding Miguna’s case, Justice John Mativo directed the Attorney General Paul Kihara to issue an advisory opinion.

This is after he failed to appear in court. He sent representatives who were dismissed by Miguna’s lawyer Dr John Khaminwa.

Justice Mativo said the AG can bring the notice to court in person or send a representative.

The case was adjourned and scheduled for mentioning today.

The lawyer’s passport was seized by the authorities in March 2018 before he was forcefully deported to Canada.

The state accused him of treason after swearing-in opposition leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

On December 14, 2018, High Court Judge Chacha Mwita ruled that the deportation was illegal and in violation of Miguna’s rights.

Justice Mwita ordered the state to facilitate his entry into Kenya by issuing him with a Kenyan passport.

