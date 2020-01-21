Lupita Nyong’o Stuns In Sh353 Million Diamond Jewellery At SAG Awards

Kenyan born and Oscar award winning actress Lupita Nyong’o stole the show at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards after stepping out wearing diamond jewellery worth Sh353 million ($3.5 million).

Lupita, who attended the awards was also nominated for her role after starring in the horror movie Us.

The sassy actress was nominated alongside Renee Zellweger for outstanding performance in the Los Angeles’ based awards although she lost to the latter.

According to online sources, Lupita was dressed by fashion stylist Micaele Erlanger, with her Luis Vuitton said to be embellished with 20,000 sequins and 12,000 glass beads.

Additionally, the gown was made by Luis Vuitton’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière who through a Hollywood interview indicated that it took them about 2 months (1400 hours ) to ensemble and put everything into perfection.

“We’ve been working on this for months, since before Thanksgiving. We really wanted to harness the elegance and timelessness and modernity that Lupita embodies and values,” said the fashion stylist.

On her fingers, the Kenyan born actress wore three rings with more than 23 carats worth of diamond and complimented them with two bracelets with more than 33 carats of diamonds.

According to the same stylist, the Forevermark Diamond embroidery were ideal for Lupita as they described her personality and ideally brought out the theme intended, which was a girl dripping in Diamond.

“I’ve selected Forevermark many times over the years not only for the beautiful diamonds, but I also love their commitment to ethical sourcing and sustainability, which is so important to me and my clients. One of her rings is worth a million dollars. Basically, the girl’s dripping in jewels!” the stylist added.

On her feet, she wore black satin, caged booties with a peep toe and carried a vanity case bag.

This is not the first time the actress has stolen the show while attending an event, as in the 2019 Oscar’s she wore a stunning feather gown. The gown created an internet frenzy, with majority of her fans complimenting the look.

Ideally, in 2015, she showed up in a red Ralph Lauren dress with custom made heals by Paul Andrew at the Golden Globe Awards.

