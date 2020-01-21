Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri Surrenders Rifle To DCI

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri on Tuesday surrendered his rifle at DCI Headquarters in Nakuru.

On Monday, the controversial lawmaker was grilled by detectives over remarks made on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and Deputy President William Ruto’s ejection from his official Mombasa residence.

“It is true I was summoned and I have just finished recording a statement. It is about my address to press concerning how government officials are treating DP Ruto. I was responding to what was reported in the media and I wonder why I am being victimized. I have also been told to surrender my firearms which I will,” he said.

This comes a day after Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai ordered for the withdrawal of security detail attached to VIPs suspected or involved in criminal activities.

Mutyambai also noted that these persons will also have their gun licenses withdrawn as well as their firearms.

“To avoid compromising and demeaning the very essence of which the police is mandated, the National Police Service shall not provide security detail to VIPs who are involved in crime until they are cleared by the courts,” he said.

Apart from Ngunjiri other leaders set to be affected by the order include; Gatundu South’s Moses Kuria, Aisha Jumwa, Babu Owino (Embakasi East), Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Samburu’s Moses Lenolkulal, and Mike Sonko.

