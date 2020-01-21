Draw For 2022 Qatar World Cup Set For Tonight, Kenya In Pot 3

Draw for the second round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup is set for tonight in Cairo, Egypt starting 8.00pm EAT.

Forty nations will be pooled in 10 groups of four with group winners making the third and final qualifying round.

At the end of the qualifying process, only five countries will bag tickets to represent Africa in Qatar in 2022.

Kenya, who have never graced the biggest football tournament, are in pot 3.

The group matches will begin in March this year to October next year.

The pots

Pot 1: Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali, Congo DR

Pot 2: Burkina Faso, South Africa, Guinea, Uganda, Cabo Verde, Gabon, Benin, Zambia, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire

Pot 3: Madagascar, Mauritania, Libya, Mozambique, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Niger, Central African Republic, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau

Pot 4: Malawi, Angola, Togo, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Liberia, Djibouti

