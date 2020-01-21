Police File Application To Withdraw Assault Charges Against Sonko

Coast Police boss Rashid Yakub on Tuesday filed an application to withdraw assault charges leveled against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

There is heavy police presence at the Voi court. Only two journalists per media house have been allowed into the courtroom.

Sonko was on December 6, 2019 accused of assaulting a police officer contrary to section 103 of the National Police Service Act 2011, at the Ikanga airstrip during his arrest.

Read:

The county boss was also said to have kicked in the thigh Coast regional commander Rashid Yakubu.

He was supposed to appear before senior resident magistrate Fredrick Nyakundi on December 18 but could not because he was unwell.

Sonko is also facing 19 charges of corruption, abuse of office and irregular payments that saw the county lose Sh357 million.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu