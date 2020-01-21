in NEWS

Police File Application To Withdraw Assault Charges Against Sonko

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is said to have assaulted a police officer on December 6, 2019

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko [Photo/Courtesy]

Coast Police boss Rashid Yakub on Tuesday filed an application to withdraw assault charges leveled against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

There is heavy police presence at the Voi court. Only two journalists per media house have been allowed into the courtroom.

Police Presence at the Voi Court As Mike Sonko arrives to face assault charges. [Courtesy]
Sonko was on December 6, 2019 accused of assaulting a police officer contrary to section 103 of the National Police Service Act 2011, at the Ikanga airstrip during his arrest.

The county boss was also said to have kicked in the thigh Coast regional commander Rashid Yakubu.

He was supposed to appear before senior resident magistrate Fredrick Nyakundi on December 18 but could not because he was unwell.

Sonko is also facing 19 charges of corruption, abuse of office and irregular payments that saw the county lose Sh357 million.

