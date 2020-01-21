Delta Airlines Thanks Employees With Ksh161 Billion For Good Performance

Delta Airlines has announced that it will pay its employees $1.6 billion (Ksh161billion) in profit-sharing bonuses.

That means every eligible employee will receive a cheque next month for 16.6 percent of their annual salary, which is the equivalent of an additional two months’ pay.

“Delta would be nothing without our 90,000 people. They deserve all the credit,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said on LinkedIn.

This is the sixth year in a row that the company has paid out more than $1 billion (ksh100 billion) to workers since 2012 after its merger with Northwest.

The company’s officers, directors and general managers will be excluded from the plan, although they will be paid their own performance-based bonuses.

Since 2015, GM (GM), Ford (F) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), for example, wrote nearly $5 billion (Ksh500) combined in checks to their workers, which is the equivalent of six months’ extra pay per employee, according to Automotive News.

