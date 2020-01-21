Defiant Boniface Mwangi Blocks VIP Being Escorted By Police Car [Video]

Activist Boniface Mwangi on Tuesday blocked a VIP motorcade in a Nairobi road in yet another daring move that has got netizens talking.

The VIP being driven in a Toyota Prado, registration number GKB 970R, was being escorted by three vehicles including a police car.

The vehicle with a wailing siren was being driven on the wrong lane.

Efforts by the bodyguards to persuade Mwangi to create way bore no fruits as the defiant activist stood his ground. The driver had to divert before proceeding with the journey.

“One person, an employee of the taxpayers in a convoy of 4 cars decided to use the wrong side of the road. It’s arrogance, endangering lives and breaking the law. I block anyone on the wrong side, the law is clear on use of sirens, it doesn’t say ‘clearing traffic” EMERGENCY ONLY!’,” Mwangi wrote on Twitter.

One person, an employee of the taxpayers in a convoy of 4 cars decided to use the wrong side of the road. It's arrogance, endangering lives and breaking the law.I block anyone on the wrong side, the law is clear on use of sirens, it doesn't say "clearing traffic" EMERGENCY ONLY! pic.twitter.com/rxQir6FJza — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) January 21, 2020

Accusing the VIPs of bullying other motorists, Mwangi stated that they should follow traffic guidelines just like other citizens.

Read: Mixed Reactions As Defiant Boniface Mwangi Blocks Raila’s Vehicle In Nairobi Traffic [Video]

Reports indicate that the vehicle is assigned to a police boss in Nairobi area.

A section of netizens applauded Mwangi while others accused him of being a clout chaser.

@DCI_Kenya @DPPS_KE No Kenyan is above the Law kama angetaka kufika mapema angerauka. @bonifacemwangi thank you and continue doing the good work. We will police these arrogant elements ourselves! — JAMES (@JamesMwadeghu) January 21, 2020

They should also waste their time in the jam, ndo wajue kuunda barabara, shenzi sana — The Fixer (@TheFixerJ) January 21, 2020

Stop misleading people, you know so well that after pulling such a stunt, incase of your arrest, your donors will pay for your bail no matter the amount and get you a lawyer, what of an ordinary kenyan with a car on loan, mortgage, and fees to pay? You also want him to do this? — Mkenya krykogudsovaggen (@PTaabu) January 21, 2020

In Uganda you would be shot …not sure you would be alive jail time and Car damage ….they cant let you off that easy — Violah (@vibalson7) January 21, 2020

You just did what i always do to such "wahe-shimiwa"and the guts they have of bodyguards coming out of cars is just vitisho baridi..dear kenyan drivers-you elected them and they should respect the laws as everyone does. — African Tcha (@african_tcha) January 21, 2020

In October last year, Mwangi blocked a vehicle belonging to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Odinga is among a list of VIPs who were accorded special clearance on the roads by the Inspector of General of Police Hillary Mutyambai in May last year.

Mwangi dismissed the IG’s directive terming it a mere “suggestion.”

Read Also: Sakaja, Activist Boniface Mwangi In War Of Words Over Sonko ‘Humiliating’ Arrest

“As a licensed driver and a law-abiding citizen l refuse to move because a Circular by IG isn’t law, it’s a suggestion. #ResistVIPBullies. Let’s fix the transport system for all of us, ” Mwangi added.

Mwangi has for a long time maintained that he can only give way to vehicles that exhibited a clear need to use the sirens.

“I only give way for ambulances and marked police cars that aren’t escorting entitled VIPs. I refuse to let police abuse the siren to clear traffic for the people who should be solving our traffic mess,” said Mwangi after the IG’s directive.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu