38 Somali Nationals Arrested Learning English, Kiswahili For Alleged Terror Purposes In Two Eastleigh Colleges

At least 43 individuals without requisite Kenyan documentations have been arrested in two Eastleigh colleges, among them two are managers, one secretary, two teachers and thirty eight students.

The individuals were running Atlas and Alison community colleges both based at 1st Avenue in Eastleigh.

The operation was conducted by a multiagency team comprising of officers drawn from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit, the General Service Unit and Techinical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA)

Kenyan intelligence believes that the students learn Swahili and English for terror-related purposes.

Read: Pastor Turns In Suspected Al Shabaab Militant After Confession

“The colleges have been operating without the requisite licenses from TVETA and also enroll Somali refugees for language classes after which terror agents recruit students from the colleges for information gathering once they attain fluency in English and Kiswahili,” tweeted the DCI.

Atlas college was found registered with TVETA but has been offering courses that it has not been licensed to train such as English and Kiswahili, whereas Alison community college was found not registered with TVETA.

Both colleges have been operating with unregistered staff.

All who were arrested without the required documentation will be arraigned tomorrow for residing outside designated areas as further investigations to establish the cartels behind the human trafficking syndicate continue.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu