KPL – Wazito FC Sign Liberian International Striker Augustine Otu

KPL side Wazito FC have signed Liberian international Augustine Otu from Liberian top tier side, Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) FC.

The striker has been training with the team for the last few weeks and impressed the coaching staff with his work ethic and goal-scoring abilities, the club disclosed.

Otu is a regular for the Liberian national team, the Lone Stars.

Wazito head coach Stewart Hall has exuded confidence that the 21-year old will improve their forward line.

“Otu is a good striker. He is a young and hungry forward who we believe will improve our attack by getting us goals. He has been training with the team for the last couple of weeks and we are impressed with his abilities. He will bring good competition to our attack which is healthy for the team,” Hall stated.

Wazito have only managed 16 goals in 17 fixtures, while conceding 23.

On his part, the striker expressed his delight at joining the club and is looking forward to making his debut for the club.

“I am delighted to be joining such an ambitious team like Wazito. I have been training with the team for a while now and I already feel at home, everyone at the club has been supportive. I am looking forward to making my debut, I want to play my part in helping the team by scoring goals, I can’t wait to get started, “he said.

Otu joins other new faces at the club including Dennis Ng’ang’a, Dennis Sikhayi, Kennedy Owino, Issafou Bourhana, Whyvonne Isuza, Alvin Ochieng, and Ronald Ashimoto.

