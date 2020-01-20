List Of VIPs Likely To Lose Security Detail Over Alleged Involvement In Crime

The Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai today, January 20, issued a directive that VIPs involved in crime or suspected to be involved in the same will have their security details withdrawn, their certificates cancelled and firearms withdrawn until they were cleared by courts.

Mutyambai alluded that despite the commitment to have VIPs’ security maintained, they had to uphold the rule of law by being law abiding citizens and keep away from crime and criminal activities.

For instance, he insisted that the National Police Service is very committed in maintaining law and order as a mandate they hold, however, he indicated that they would shy away from revoking certificates and bodyguards from those who went against that.

Currently, legislators are the most affected in the new directive following the criminal cases and fraud being battled in courts.

Some have been accused and charged of corruption, embezzlement of funds, assault, attempted murder and murder.

Here is a list of the VIPs likely to have their security withdrawn, certificates cancelled and firearm licenses revoked:

1. Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado is battling one of the most discussed cases, the murder of a mother and her unborn child as well as attempted murder of a journalist.

Obado did not begin his term as governor on a clean slate, as he has been encumbered by one controversies.

Expectant Sharon Otieno, Rongo University student was found brutally murdered, and her body discovered dumped in a thicket in Kodera forest, Migori County.

Her unborn child also died in the process as the wounds inflicted on the mother extended to the child.

Obado, is the main suspect in the case, with romantic ties linking him to the crime.

According to the police, a journalist who escaped the murder confessed to have been involved in the love triangle controversy.

Although the case is ongoing and in court, Obado was charged with aiding, abetting and financing the murder.

Additionally, the Migori County boss faces other charges of corruption with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) linking him to Sh600 million that was acquired through a flawed tender process.

2. Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu is one of the most embattled county bosses, having been barred from office for more than six months.

Waititu was charged in Sh588 million graft detailing a tender scam.

In documents filed in court, the DPP Noording Haji accuses Waititu of awarding the contract irregularly.

He was arrested, arraigned and charged, with the case still ongoing and set for a later date.

However, his efforts to regain access to his office were futile, as he faces an impeachment motion that is currently at the senate level.

3. Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal.

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal faces graft charges with four counts of abuse of office and conflict of interest resulting to the loss of Sh84.6 million county funds.

The governor’s company, Oryx Service Station was linked to the fraud with allegations that he used it to supply petrol and diesel to the County.

He was barred from his office, with some of his properties under investigations as well as at risk of losing properties at Nairobi’s his high end Karen Estate.

His KCB account with Sh14.6 billion was also frozen.

Lenolkulal however denied all charges with the case still pending in court.

4. Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa.

Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa is one of the most vocal and controversial legislators.

Since her days in Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Jumwa, the then staunch supporter of Raila Odinga has never shied away from speaking her mind freely.

In many instances, she has found herself caught up with the long arm of the government, and police authorities.

Last year, Jumwa was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing an ODM supporter following a fracas that ensued at the home of current Ganda ward MCA Reuben Katana.

Apparently, Jumwa, his bodyguard and supporters stormed the place and started a commotion which resulted to a shoot out.

Although it has not yet been established who took the shot, Jumwa and her aide were arrested and freed on bail, with the case set for a later date.

She has also been under the Directorate of Criminal Investigation’s eyes for embezzlement of Sh57 million Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

5. Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

Nairobi Governor is among the recent County bosses embattled following different charges including corruption and assault.

Sonko is battling graft charges that are still pending in court, hence led to him being barred from office.

He was arrested en-route Voi, with detectives alluding that he was making an attempt to flee from the country.

Regarding the same, his charge sheet also involves assault where he is accused of kicking Coastal Regional Commander Rashid Yakubu on the thighs and also resisting arrest.

The case is still in court, with the embattled city boss pledging to step down if found guilty of the corruption and embezzlement.

6. Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino.

Owino is the recent lawmaker caught up in a criminal offense after he was accused of shooting a club DJ during a night out.

A video that was a circulated online left netizens in wrath, with some calling upon the authorities to deliver justice to the young man, Felix Orinda, alias DJ Evolve.

Orinda has since undergone surgery and is recuperating well, although Owino has been detained by the court for seven more days to allow investigations to be completed.

He has been charged with attempted murder, a charge he denied.

Owino stated that he was provoked and his life was in danger before he took the action.

This follow an array of complaints he is said to have leveled stating that his life was in danger, as he was apparently followed by two vehicles, in different circumstances hence calling upon the DCI to intervene.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu