Security Details Of VIPs Suspected Or Involved In Criminal Activities To Be Withdrawn – IG Mutyambai

The Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai through a statement has stated that the National Police will not provide security to VIPs involved or suspected to be involved in crime until they are cleared by courts.

According to the statement, the said VIPs will also have their firearm certificates cancelled and the guns withdrawn.

The IG has indicated that despite their commitment as police to diligently offer protection in accordance with the National Police Service Act, VIPs should be able to reciprocate by abiding by the constitutional laws at all times.

“Accordingly, it is the expectation of the Service that the VIPs who are accorded this privilege shall reciprocate by being law abiding at all times. To avoid compromising and demeaning the very essence of which the police is mandated, the NPS shall not provide security detail to VIPs who are involved or suspected to be involved in crime until they are cleared by the courts.Those VIPs who are civilian firearm holders shall have their certificates cancelled and weapons withdraw,” read part of the statement.

Additionally, the IG reiterated that as a service they were still committed to the safety and security of Kenyans.

This follows an earlier complaint by Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria stating that his security detail had been withdrawn.

Apparently, the Gatundu lawmaker’s bodyguards were withdrawn a few hours after he pronounced that he would mention the killers of Chris Msando, former IEBC Commissioner who was brutally murdered.

Through a Facebook Post, Kuria stated that he would unmask Msando’s killers through a press address on Monday, January, 20.

“I am sick and tired about people connecting me to the murder of Chris Msando. I will address the media on Monday 20th January 2020 at 3pm about this whole issue, ” he wrote.

Although, the revelations were met with mixed reactions, netizens called upon him to shine light on the matter that has remained unsolved for years.

Msando was found in Kikuyu area, Kiambu County, on Monday, July 31, 2017, just days before the August 8 General Elections after being reported missing from Friday.

His body was discovered alongside that of a campus girl whom he was alleged to be in a romantic affair with.

Among the first suspects was Moses Kuria, as hours after his disappearance, he posted a picture of the deceased’s vehicle within Roysambu area.

He however deleted the post after facing backlash and suspicion that he was the he instigated and planned the murder.

While it was clear that Msando was murdered, the question of who the perpetrators were remains unclear to date with many linking his death to the political tension then.

