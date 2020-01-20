Chelsea Defender Antonio Rüdiger Donates Sh10 Million Towards Free Education In Sierra Leone

Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger has donated USD 101,000 towards Sierra Leone’s Free Quality Education initiative.

The German of Sierra Leone roots made the donation when he met President Julius Maada Bio’s meeting on the margins of the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London.

Rúdiger said he was donating the money as his modest contribution to the President’s flagship project, which aims to support over two million children in primary and secondary schools in the West African nation.

He commended President Bio for his commitment to human capital development, adding that that was the bedrock for every national development.

Born to Sierra Leonean parents in Germany, Antonio’s parents fled Sierra Leone during the war and resettled in Germany. Rüdiger assured the President that he was committed to supporting his government’s effort at rebranding the natural resource-rich country with huge potentials for investments.

“Sierra Leone is my home. I’m not the talking type of a person, I am about action. You can count on us and do not hesitate. We are here to support your vision and agenda, especially on education. I am ready to take on my responsibility to change the narrative and image of Sierra Leone,” he said.

