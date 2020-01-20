Governor Oparanya Re-elected As CoG Chair Unopposed

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has been re-elected as the Chairman Council of Governors.

In CoG polls conducted on Monday, January 20, Oparanya was elected for his second and final term unopposed.

By consensus, the county bosses also granted Mwangi Wa Iria (Murang’a) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) another term as CoG vice chairman and chief whip, respectively.

“The council of governors is an organised organisation. The elections were by consensus and with any acrimony as was being portrayed by the media,” Wa Iria said.

Reports indicate that Oparanya was being fronted by the state.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is said to have rooted for Oparanya to retain the seat when he met some governors last Tuesday in Mombasa, saying he was happy with his leadership at CoG.

With the developments, Oparanya’s victory was sealed as he has immense support from the President’s handshake partner Raila Odinga.

The governor is pro the duo’s Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

On Saturday last week, he hosted the second BBI consultative meeting in Bukhungu Stadium. The event was attended by Raila, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugine Wamalwa, a number of governors across the country among other government officials.

Kahawa Tungu understands that Deputy President William Ruto’s allies, who have accused Raila and his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, of hijacking BBI to campaign for 2022 elections, had fronted Mandera County boss Ali Roba for the CoG role.

But Roba declined the offer saying he would support Oparanya for his second term bid.

The DP’s allies are also said to have prefered Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandagor for the Vice-chairman position.

Some of the roles of the CoG chairperson includes creating a link between the 47 governors and pushing for county interests such as division of revenue.

Oparanya took over the position in January last year from Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok who served from May 2017 to January 2019.

Other people who have held the position before include former governors Isaac Rutto (Bomet) and Peter Munya (Meru).

