Ole Gunnar Pleased With Man United Performance Against Liverpool, Rues Missed Chances

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased with the performance and commitment of his Manchester United side, despite the Reds losing 2-0 to Liverpool at Anfield.

Virgil Van Dijk headed the hosts in front after 14 minutes, before Mo Salah wrapped up the points for the league leaders from a stoppage-time counterattack, following a period of sustained pressure from the Reds to try and find a reveler.

Speaking to MUTV and Sky Sports after the game, the boss gave his verdict on the performance, plus the fitness of Marcus Rashford and any potential transfers.

Read:

“I think the reaction was really good. Of course in the first 10 minutes of the second half they pushed us back, sometimes that happens against good teams, but we had a keeper that played fantastic. We had defenders that did their job and we got back into the game.

”We created chances, big chances, we created pressure, we created transitions. Then the final ball or the final finish or the final cross wasn’t good enough. The last half an hour was really good.“

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu