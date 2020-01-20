Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri Grilled By DCI, Ordered To Surrender Firearm

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has been summoned by Nakuru DCI over remarks made on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and Deputy President William Ruto’s ejection from his official Mombasa residence.

The legislator also noted that he was ordered to surrender his firearm at the regional headquarters.

“It is true I was summoned and I have just finished recording a statement. It is about my address to press concerning how government officials are treating DP Ruto. I was responding to what was reported in the media and I wonder why I am being victimized. I have also been told to surrender my firearms which I will,” he said.

Confirming the details was Nakuru DCIO Benson Mutie who said that the lawmaker was indeed summoned over remarks made last week.

Last week, Ngunjiri, an ardent supporter of DP Ruto said that there was word that President Uhuru Kenyatta held a meeting with Kikuyu elders at the Gicheha Farm, Nakuru.

“Uhuru held a meeting with 400 Kikuyu leaders. I hear he told them that he is working to create a position for them in government through the BBI, and each of the leaders left there with Ksh10,000” Ngunjiri is quoted by a local blog.

Ngunjiri has vowed to support Ruto even if it means going to jail for his hard stance.

“We are ready to pay the price in standing with the DP. They can arrest us but they won’t stop his bid. The BBI meeting in Kisii was Raila Odinga’s campaign using state resources the same way he turned the 2005 referendum into a political party,” he said.

