Is “Killer ” Cop Ahmed Rashid A Rogue Police Officer?

Ahmed Rashid, stationed at Pangani Police Station is arguably the most feared Nairobi’s Police officer, having gunned down some of the most dreaded gang members in broad daylight.

The mention of his name makes criminals and suspect shudder and scramble for safety.

For approximately 10 years, Kahawa Tungu has learnt that Rashid has been the leading police officer playing the role of flushing out criminals out of their hideouts in informal settlements including Mathare, Huruma among others.

To many, he has been branded a hero especially in Nairobi’s Eastleigh for maintaining law and order by bringing criminals to book.

However, to others, he has been labelled a rogue cop, who acts on the interests of others, by frustrating business men and playing the role of settling rival scores.

In September 2018, Rashid went on record on BBC as “Kenya’s most feared killer cop” for having killed two suspected gangsters in broad daylight.

This was in reference to an incident in 2017 where he was introduced to the public, after the video in which he killed the two suspects went viral.

The video ignited the public wrath, with human rights defenders accusing him of using his power wrongly as the suspected criminals were not armed, and were innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

That, however, was not the end of him, as in a few instances he was also reported to have gunned down a few other criminals, with his headcount said to be very high.

Rashid sustained minor injuries after an attempted plot to trace and flush suspected gang members in September 2019, at Oil Libya Petrol Station along Juja Road.

He was apparently the lead operation officer in busting the criminal before the incident happened, and he was hit on hand with a metal rod.

“The officer fell on the ground and sustained injuries on the right hand palm, left elbow and on the right knee,” read the police report.

In another similar incident last year, he escaped death and in a shootout, and although the criminals were gunned down, Rashid sustained injuries and was shot on the thumb.

He was however rushed to the hospital, treated and discharged after fairing well.

New details have emerged as seen by Kahawa Tungu, exposing Rashid as a rogue cop, involved in suspected dealings including frustrating Eastleigh businessmen.

Ali Mohamed was an investor in Eastleigh, Kenya, but after harassment, assault and extortion by Ahmed Rashid, he has since moved to the US fearing for his life.

In a Twitter trend that has gone viral, one Ali Mohamed claims he was assaulted by Ahmed Rashid on February last year, with more evidence that he extorted him Sh15,000 monthly.

In documents seen by this author, Rashid allegedly broke into Mohamed’s shop and confiscated his goods, including seventy one pieces of Shisha apparatus estimated to be worth Sh1,278,000.

Mohamed is said to have reported the case to relevant authorities including Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Attorney General, and Rashid was directed to return the items, an issue that he is yet to do.

On September 20, 2018, Ali Mohamed wrote to the OCPD Starehe and IPOA over threats to his life by the said Cop, Ahmed Rashid.

Mohamed also claims that he was assaulted after being arrested by Rashid, and was threatened with a panga and pistol pointed to his head.

One thing that everyone should take home today, let no form of intimidation make you to fear and bend down when impunity tries to reign. #JusticeForMohamed

📷 courtesy pic.twitter.com/gFk0g83kIN — am_omondi🇰🇪™ (@Ibra_MosheQs) January 20, 2020

In another account of events, a trader, identified as Halima Abdullahi made complaints against Rashid, alluding that she was assaulted and her business rival used the killer cop to frustrate her and paralyze her efforts to seek justice.

Apparently, Halima was assaulted by three people who were known to her, and upon reporting the matter, she was turned the aggressor instead of being the victim.

“I was assaulted by three people known to me, Fatuma, Hordan and Fartun on December 22, 2018. They attacked me at my business premises where I lost valuables and monetary,” reads the document in part.

According to Halima, the three attackers went away with jewelry valuables estimated to be Sh24,000 and an S9 mobile phone worth Sh18,000 stolen from her bag.

Additionally, Halima who reported the incident at Pangani Police Station under OB/18/22/12/2018 indicated that the customers who had bought items from the store at the time of the attack ran away without paying hence more incurred charges.

Upon reporting the matter, she was arrested and her store vandalized by Rashid without court documents to prove a warrant of the same.

Rashid is said to be leading an illegal business at Lunapark near Pangani Police Station and is said to use his status to frustrate anyone who goes against him.

This, as reported is said to cause danger to youths more so school children as they recruited into drugs early and their lives destroyed in the process.

When the authorities neglect such serious issue but they can easily beat up an innocent man for nothing.

Other M-Pesa transactions have also linked the killer cop to fraud after accusations of soliciting funds illegally from traders.

