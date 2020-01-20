in NEWS

Kenyans Dare Moses Kuria To Name Msando Assassins As Security Allegedly Withdrawn

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria. / Courtesy

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria is later today expected to clear the air on what he knows concerning the murder of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT manager Chris Msando.

Msando was found dead in Kikuyu area, Kiambu County, on Monday, July 31, 2017, just days before the August 8 General Elections. He had gone missing from Friday.

While it was clear that Msando was murdered, the question of who the perpetrators were remains unclear to date with many linking his death to the political tension then.

Before Msando’s body was found in a thicket with a campus girl who had also been killed, Moses Kuria, had through a Facebook post, shared a picture of Msando’s vehicle — a grey Land Over  Discovery — parked in Roysambu.

In his caption, Kuria stated that the “idiot” was somewhere enjoying himself with a woman while the country was looking for him.

Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) lashed out at the lawmaker after Msando’s body was found others calling for his arrest to aid police with investigations. He later deleted the post after the backlash.

On Saturday, the vocal lawmaker, who recently accused the state of frustration following his arrest over alleged assault, the lawmaker, through a Facebook post, stated that he was “sick and tired” of people linking him with the murder of the former IEBC staffer.

“I am sick and tired about people connecting me to the murder of Chris Msando. I will address the media on Monday 20th January 2020 at 3pm about this whole issue, ” he wrote.

The MP was on Monday trending on Twitter with a section of Kenyans urging him to reveal what he knows about Msando’s killing and if possible name the assassins.

Ahead of the 3pm date, Kuria’s security has allegedly been withdrawn.

Reports indicate that the government on Saturday withdrew his bodyguards shortly after sharing the post.

“He had six bodyguards from GSU, AP and a general duty officers. All of them have been recalled apart from one, a GSU officer,” a source intimated to Daily Nation.

The security officers were expected to report to the Security of Government Business Unit on Sunday for redeployment.

If the reports are anything to go by then the lawmaker joins a list of MPs, allied to Jubilee’s Tanga Tanga faction, who have had they security withdrawn in the recent past. The lawmakers support Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 Presidential bid.

They are Kimanani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati) and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika.

Here are more reactions online:

