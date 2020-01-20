Kenyans Dare Moses Kuria To Name Msando Assassins As Security Allegedly Withdrawn

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria is later today expected to clear the air on what he knows concerning the murder of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT manager Chris Msando.

Msando was found dead in Kikuyu area, Kiambu County, on Monday, July 31, 2017, just days before the August 8 General Elections. He had gone missing from Friday.

While it was clear that Msando was murdered, the question of who the perpetrators were remains unclear to date with many linking his death to the political tension then.

Before Msando’s body was found in a thicket with a campus girl who had also been killed, Moses Kuria, had through a Facebook post, shared a picture of Msando’s vehicle — a grey Land Over Discovery — parked in Roysambu.

In his caption, Kuria stated that the “idiot” was somewhere enjoying himself with a woman while the country was looking for him.

Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) lashed out at the lawmaker after Msando’s body was found others calling for his arrest to aid police with investigations. He later deleted the post after the backlash.

On Saturday, the vocal lawmaker, who recently accused the state of frustration following his arrest over alleged assault, the lawmaker, through a Facebook post, stated that he was “sick and tired” of people linking him with the murder of the former IEBC staffer.

“I am sick and tired about people connecting me to the murder of Chris Msando. I will address the media on Monday 20th January 2020 at 3pm about this whole issue, ” he wrote.

The MP was on Monday trending on Twitter with a section of Kenyans urging him to reveal what he knows about Msando’s killing and if possible name the assassins.

Dear Moses Kuria, The truth is never late;

it comes when its needed most. — 🥆 (@_alkaman) January 20, 2020

when things turn sour is when the truth is revealed and being unleashed, go on Moses Kuria and spit the corns in the midst of hungry birds. https://t.co/GDvAaJglVu — B.R.O.W.N°™ (@browngereso) January 20, 2020

If Moses Kuria has anything to help arrest those who killed my Chris Msando, he must publicly share the information or just keep quiet. Msando is the son, father, brother, uncle and friend to many. They are suffering and Kuria shouldn’t play with their grief. — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) January 19, 2020

Moses Kuria should take the information he has to the nearest police station and not try sanitizing himself with media address. — nyandiga (@nyandiga001) January 20, 2020

Moses Kuria is just using the Musando exposè as leverage to insulate himself against the current crackdown on those who aren't politically correct. He definitely knows something but he WON'T come clean. It's simply power play. — Steve Yuaya (@OpiyoSteven) January 20, 2020

As Moses Kuria names and shames, can we also shame this corrupt tribalist. #investigateyatani pic.twitter.com/B7i3LON1CF — eunice thon (@eunicezinhle) January 20, 2020

We all know that Msando's spirit has not yet rested in peace.. Continue haunting until your killers are brought to book. Meanwhile we are waiting for Moses Kuria to address the nation on the same pic.twitter.com/M5XiG0iimt — Celetutu🇰🇪 (@Clearegi) January 20, 2020

You people want Moses Kuria to keep of CHRIS MUSANDO'S case because it might hurt the family? If truth hurts let it hurt but don't forget fake accusations is also hurting MK. The deal is to free himself & furthermore, it will cost MK a lot because he will have to watch his back. — NaiBei™ (@itsNaibei) January 20, 2020

Ahead of the 3pm date, Kuria’s security has allegedly been withdrawn.

Reports indicate that the government on Saturday withdrew his bodyguards shortly after sharing the post.

“He had six bodyguards from GSU, AP and a general duty officers. All of them have been recalled apart from one, a GSU officer,” a source intimated to Daily Nation.

The security officers were expected to report to the Security of Government Business Unit on Sunday for redeployment.

If the reports are anything to go by then the lawmaker joins a list of MPs, allied to Jubilee’s Tanga Tanga faction, who have had they security withdrawn in the recent past. The lawmakers support Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 Presidential bid.

They are Kimanani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati) and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika.

Here are more reactions online:

Moses kuria security withdrawn just shows you, how a lot this insert fear to the government. pic.twitter.com/sftoZFvCCK — Okasibism🇰🇪 (@muntaqim254) January 20, 2020

Still some Kenyans thinks Moses Kuria will shade more light about Musando's killing! Gosh! He was just drunk while posting the information. — isaac osumo (@HD_osumo) January 20, 2020

After Moses Kuria's security has been withdrawn will he reach his 3pm expose time? — Duke Of Kamulu (@Sleek_owen) January 20, 2020

Moses Kuria sees the light at last.

He wants to shed light on what really happened to Chris Musando now.

Government withdraws his security details. He cries fowl.

I then ask, why is he coming with the truth now and not then?It won't help! One word to describe Moses Kuria! — Justus Ondieki (@JustOndieki) January 20, 2020

I'm informed Moses Kuria will be shedding light on the death of Chris Msando in the run up to the 2017 elections. I'm shocked to hear that his security detail was withdrawn when his information can aid our lazy NIS who do cover ups or lazy investigations. Good research from Kuria — Gideon Sifuna (@GiddySifuna) January 20, 2020

