You Have Until July 1, 2020 To Acquire Smart Driving Licence -NTSA

A prototype of the Smart Driving Licence. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has given Kenyans up to July 1, 2020 to acquire the smart driving licences.

The smart driver’s license was rolled out in 2018 by NTSA with an aim at instilling order on Kenyan roads.

The new licences have a chip that holds driver information and a points system that is used to discipline drivers.

The new licenses will be equipped with a digital wallet for paying fines. NTSA has also reported that it is working with the Police and the Judiciary to enable instant fines.

The new license will also be configured with 20 points, which are refreshed every three years. Losing points due to offenses will force NTSA to invalidate or suspend your license.

To apply for these new driving licenses, you’ll need to register on NTSA’s Citizen self-service portal, the Transport Integrated Management Systems (TIMS).

