KPL – Gor Mahia, Bandari Clash Moved To Nakuru

Gor Mahia will host their Saturday Kenyan Premier League encounter against Bandari at Nakuru’s Afraha Stadium and not Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos as was earlier scheduled.

“Due to logistical issues, we have decided to move the match to Nakuru,” Ambrose Rachier, Gor Mahia’s chairman confirmed.

Rachier further revealed that their midweek game against Sofapaka next week will be staged at Kisumu’s Moi Stadium.

Defending league champions Gor Mahia are two points shy of leaders Tusker, who are on 37 points, with two games to spare.

Read:

Meanwhile, Rachier is upbeat that the club will be back on its feet financially by May this year.

K’Ogalo have experienced lean financial times since their shirt sponsor SportPesa closed shop last year due to what the betting firm termed as unfavorable business environment.

But Rachier revealed that they are presently engaging four potential sponsors and he’s upbeat soon the storm will clear.

Gor Mahia last week announced a kitting deal with UK kit maker Umbro. The contract will see Umbro kit the team fully and also avail replica jerseys for sale.

“The Umbro deal was purely about kitting, there is no direct financial gain involved, but we are currently engaging four potential sponsors and we are hoping to seal the deals by at latest May.”

Read Also:

Go Slows

As the club’s poor financial situation bites, players, who have gone for months without pay, have resorted to go slows to air their grievances.

Ahead of their 2-0 loss at KK Homeboyz two weeks back, the team only trained once and clearly lacked fitness on match day.

Rachier pleaded for understanding with the players as they work to turnaround the situation.

“Missing training is not the solution. It’s not our fault that Sportpesa left, but we are working very hard to find a replacement. Besides, I have always given them whatever little I get.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu