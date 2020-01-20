Court Suspends Decision Overturning Prof Kiama’s Appointment As UoN VC

An Employment and Labour Relations Court has suspended a decision revoking Prof Stephen Gitahi Kiama’s appointment as University of Nairobi (UoN) Vice chancellor.

Judge Maureen Onyango also blocked Prof Issac Mbeche from taking over as the varsity’s acting VC.

The case will be heard on February 5.

Prof Kiama’s appointment was overturned on Friday by Education CS Prof George Magoha until the ongoing consultative process of appointing a substantive VC is completed.

In a statement, Prof Magoha noted that Prof Kiama will still be retained as Deputy VC, Human Resource and Administration.

Kiama has been fighting his ouster and in his first act as VC, he on Saturday warned stakeholders and collaborators against getting into deals with other entities apart from himself.

He insisted that he was the “lawfully and validly” appointed VC.

“Do not be given to acts of lawlessness as the peace and stability of the university are important to us all. As such, I continue in diligent service as your vice-chancellor and remain available to you all for guidance and direction,” he said in a statement.

On Monday, the university senate backed Prof Isaac Meroka Mbeche’s appointment as acting vice chancellor.

“This morning, I chaired the a meeting of the senate, which endorsed my appointment. I have also met student leaders and other stakeholders to assure them that all is well,” Prof Mbeche said.

Uasu, Nairobi Chapter secretary general George Omondi also supported Magoha’s decision to overturn Kiama’s appointment.

“Uasu reiterates its support for a transparent process devoid of shortcuts, grandstanding and pursuit of individual interests, as opposed to the larger interests of the institution,” Omondi said.

The union wants the government to hastily reconstitute the university council so as to restore order.

Prof Kiama was supposed to be installed tomorrow (Tuesday), a ceremony that has since been cancelled.

