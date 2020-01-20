Blogger Cyprian Nyakundi Arrested

Blogger Cyprian Nyakundi has been arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives.

The 30-year old blogger was arrested at Westgate Mall alongside Emmanuel Nyamweya Ong’era, after he allegedly received a Ksh1 million bribe to pull down a libelous story from his website.

According to the DCI, the money was a down payment of Ksh17.5 million they had earlier demanded as a precondition for pulling down libelous posts.

“The exhibit money was recovered and the two suspects will be arraigned tomorrow,” tweeted the DCI.

It is not yet clear who the alleged victims of extortion are.

@DCI_Kenya Detectives based at Gigiri have today afternoon arrested two suspects namely Cyprian Andama Nyakundi and Emmanuel Nyamweya Ong'era after successful investigations touching on extortion, blackmail and false accusations. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 20, 2020

