WhatsApp Down As Users Report Trouble Sharing Media

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp on Sunday experienced a system outage affecting its multimedia feature.

Users in many parts of the world took to social media platforms Twitter and Facebook to complain that they were unable to send files including Photos, Videos and Voice notes.

Reports indicate that Europe was the most affected. Other parts of Asia and South America also face severe disruption.

Kenyans on Twitter popularly known as KoT also expressed their frustrations saying they experienced trouble uploading or downloading media related files.

There were no complaints raised on normal text messages as users could send and receive them normally.

The platform owned by tech giant Facebook is yet to comment on the challenge that affected users for the better part of Sunday.

Some users have confirmed that the problem has been resolved.

More than 500 million people use WhatsApp every day to communicate with their loved ones and others use it for business-related matters.

Here are some of the reactions online:

#whatsappdown has refused me to upload my pictures 🌚 pic.twitter.com/IDgKNdePZJ — Fresh Bread (@CynthiaTheBrand) January 19, 2020

UPDATE: Whatsapp is DOWN again!!Unable to send any Images/Videos/Other file type to anyone.

It looks like a big issue right now. Are you still facing or is it working for you?

And What country are you from?#WhatsappDown 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WDlRxSDvRo — Versed Tech (@VersedTech) January 19, 2020

Checks data balance

Checks balance again

Comes out of the house looking for network

Activate flight mode for a long time

Restart phone..

Only to realize #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/PTEkI7ToTb — Leibnitz 🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Mentoraa1) January 19, 2020

#whatsappdown 🤦😩 bad timing the nudes we're on the way — 🇰🇪KâbukâMâx🇰🇪 (@KabukaMax) January 19, 2020

Me after opening up WhatsApp and finding no media is loading

But boom twitter is working out 😂😂😂🤯🤯🤯🤯#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/nDrMZkYW29 — BRIAN_MOGENI🇰🇪 (@brian_mogeni) January 19, 2020

Since I can't update my status make I post am for here 😂💔#whatsappdown Herh i get taste wate! pic.twitter.com/pOlnd9mdfA — Nungua Yaa Asantewaa ♀♂💯 (@derricksconi) January 19, 2020

#whatsappdown I thought it was network issues. Then I ran here Twitter to confirm 😂🚶 pic.twitter.com/aDNbVZAEpj — Martha Bonareri (@bonareri_martha) January 19, 2020

Mark Zukerberg should just return WhatsApp to who he bought it from and concentrate on Facebook. #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/ZEbi1EtREk — The Mayor of Africa ✌ (@man_unusual) January 19, 2020

People running to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down 😂#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/0w1WzBTcCb — Rits 🇮🇳 (@AsNoOneCanWish) January 19, 2020

