WhatsApp Down As Users Report Trouble Sharing Media

WhatsApp [Photo/Courtesy]

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp on Sunday experienced a system outage affecting its multimedia feature.

Users in many parts of the world took to social media platforms Twitter and Facebook to complain that they were unable to send files including Photos, Videos and Voice notes.

Reports indicate that Europe was the most affected. Other parts of Asia and South America also face severe disruption.

Kenyans on Twitter popularly known as KoT also expressed their frustrations saying they experienced trouble uploading or downloading media related files.

There were no complaints raised on normal text messages as users could send and receive them normally.

The platform owned by tech giant Facebook is yet to comment on the challenge that affected users for the better part of Sunday.

Some users have confirmed that the problem has been resolved.

More than 500 million people use WhatsApp every day to communicate with their loved ones and others use it for business-related matters.

Here are some of the reactions online:

 

 

