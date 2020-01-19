If You’re A Victim Of Engine Theft, Visit Juja Police Station – DCI

Police in Juja, Kiambu County, on Saturday recovered five stolen vehicle engines at Rurii market.

The officers from DCI Special Service Unit (SSU) were acting on a tip-off from members of the public.

In a tweet on Saturday night, the DCI urged victims of engine theft to visit Juja Police station and see if they can identify their engines.

“Those who may have lost their engines are advised to visit Juja police station. Further investigations ongoing as pursuit for the suspects involved intensifies, ” said DCI.

Cases of vehicles being stolen, dismantled and parts sold are common in various towns countrywide.

In September last year, two people suspected to be motor vehicle thieves were arrested by police in Godown area, Kariobangi and car parts recovered.

The vehicle parts included engines, doors and number plates.

