Five Arrested On Suspicion Of Planning Terror Attack Along Kiambu Road

Five terror suspects are locked up in police cells in Nairobi after they were arrested as they allegedly planned a terror attack along Kiambu Road on Saturday.

Police reports indicate that the five, four Somali nationals and a US citizen, were nabbed while in the process of surveying popular Whiskey River Lounge. They were booked at Runda Police station.

During the arrest, police seized a white Toyota Vitz car which the suspects were using.

After a thorough search, the officers recovered a Kenya Airforce trouser, one jungle t-shirt, a jungle hat, jungle trouser, a Mac book, one US passport, one US embassy security card, and various cheques.

Money in various currencies including Us dollars, Kenyan shillings and Somalia shillings were also seized during the operation.

The suspects are in custody as further investigations into the incident continue.

The arrests come at a time Kenyan authorities are on a high alert over terror-related activities.

On January 6, three suspected terrorists were arrested after allegedly trying to force their way into the British Army Camp in Nanyuki, Laikipia County.

Police said the suspects were captured by CCTV as they unsuccessfully attempted to access the camp in the morning. They left the scene before they were arrested near Nanyuki Police station at around 5pm.

On the same day, two people were arrested for allegedly taking photos at the GSU Recce Company’s headquarters in Ruiru.

The two incidents happened on the same day Al Shabaab militants attacked Manda Airstrip in Lamu County killing three American citizens including a serviceman.

The airstrip is just next “Camp Simba” naval base that hosts US and Kenyan military troops.

Reports indicate that the militants were trying to access the base from the airstrip.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said in a statement that the terrorist attack was repulsed with five gunmen being killed.

Since then Al Shabaab militants have launched two attacks in Garissa County killing three teachers and four pupils. During the two separate attacks, the gunmen destroyed two communication mast in the area.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday ordered sting operation in the North-Eastern and Lamu regions to flush out the militants.

