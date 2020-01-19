Gallant Morans Beat South Sudan To Reach 2021 FIBA AfroBasket Qualifiers

Kenya booked their ticket to the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers with a 74-68 victory over South Sudan on Saturday.

The Morans took a 25-19 advantage at the end of the first quarter after brief exchanges in a lively start.

In the second stanza it was Kenya who reigned supreme in this close battle with South Sudan taking a 39-29 advantage.

At the end of the third quarter, it was still a close fight. Kenya would go up to storm right back with a 27-22 edge.

But Kenya had a strong display despite the Sudanese fight back in the last quarter with a strong display

Going into this winner takes all encounter, the two teams had not lost a game in the competition.

Griffin Ligare tallied 26 with 6 assist Robert Nyakundi posted 18 and Bush Wamukota hit 13 with 18 rebounds. Makuey Jambo 15 and Dol Bakl shot 12 for the losers.

Kenyan coach Cliff Owuor said. “We talked as a team to deny them the ball and control the boards. Stop their execution and that was it. We are happy to qualify for the next round.”

Earlier in the day, Burundi beat Eritrea 101-54 while Tanzania lost 101-84 to Somalia.

Burundi, Eritrea, Tanzania and Somalia were the other teams in the five day competition.

Kenya will open their AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers campaign in the next window to be played from November 23 – December 1, 2020 at venues yet to be determined.

