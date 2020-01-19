‘Missing’ MP Washiali Was Hiding In Kisumu After BBI Threats

Police now say that Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali was ‘hiding’ in Kisumu, and is not missing as earlier reported.

The National Assembly Chief Whip is said to have contacted his bodyguard Robert Wabuko yesterday at around 4.16 pm with his usual phone number, with detectives tracing his geo-location to Kisumu.

“DCI officers established that at 1616 hours the said MP communicated to his body guard Robert Wabuko through his usual cellphone line and confirmed that he was safe in Kisumu,” said the police as quoted by the Standard.

It is yet to be explained why the legislator is not picking calls or responding to SMSs.

Read: Mudavadi, Wetangula Ditch Khalwale, Show Up At Bukhungu Stadium For BBI

The lawmaker was said to have gone missing from his rural home in Shitoto village, Mumias East on Friday night, on the eve of a meeting in Mumias town to address economic issues facing western region that was cancelled by the police.

Speaking to a local daily, Mr Washiali explained that he decided to escape from his house after a contingent of police officers raided his home on Friday night.

“I heard sounds of vehicles approaching my home and when I peeped through the window, I noticed several police officers surrounding my compound. I knew they were after me because of the meeting we had organised in Mumias. I escaped through the back door and hid in a thicket behind my home,” he said.

After combing his house and finding nobody, the police went away, the lawmaker said.