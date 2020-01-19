CS Kariuki Directs Medical Council To Probe Nairobi Hospital After Patient From ICU Got Stuck In Lift For Over An Hour

The ministry of health has directed Kenya Medical and Dentist Council (KMDC) to probe the Nairobi Hospital after a patient from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) got stuck in a lift for over an hour on Sunday morning.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki stated that the patient, who was being moved to the High-dependency unit (IDU) was stuck in the lift for one hour and 15 minutes.

Ms Kariuki stated that the hospital failed to find an immediate solution endangering the life of the patient.

She noted that this is not the first time patients in the facility are facing a similar challenge.

“I am informed that this is not the first time patients have been exposed to this kind of treatment. I have, therefore, directed the Kenya Medical and Dentist Council to immediately investigate the matter and report to me after two days, ” said Ms Kariuki.

“In the meantime, the hospital management is hereby directed to ensure patients at the facility are not exposed to similar situations in the future.”

Reports indicate that the lift experienced a mechanical problem.

It was not immediately clear, why technicians in one of the country’s biggest hospitals took long to solve the hitch.

By the time of going to press, the hospital’s management had not publicly commented on the matter.

In a recent cabinet shakeup by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ms Kariuki was moved to the ministry of Water.

The President nominated former Mukurweini Member of Parliament Mutahi Kagwe to replace Ms Kariuki. He is yet to go through the mandatory vetting process in parliament.

