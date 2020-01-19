Police Constable Alfred Ndalana Was Murdered by His Fellow Police Officers in Kisumu – Daughter

In July 2016, a traffic Police officer attached to Nyanza Regional Headquarters allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the head five times.

It was reported that the police constable Alfred Ndalana, a rider, shot himself five times using his colleague’s gun over fear of vetting process outcome that exposed his secret source of wealth.

The story was well choreographed by the media that no one questioned it, and it was thought to be ‘just another case of the men in blue taking their lives’.

However, it emerges that Mr Alfred Ndalana was murdered by his fellow police officers acting from orders from above.

According to her daughter Ndalana Mutheu, the police officer was shot five times in the head, and not on the neck as it was reported by sections of the media.

The wife, Mrs Ndalana, was informed of the death by a woman who used to wash her husband’s clothes. She called her with information that the man had committed suicide, prompting her (Mrs Ndalana) to rush to the station.

“My mom and my dad’s siblings got a driver and headed to Kisumu. On reaching, people started claiming that my mum ordered people to kill my dad. When they got to the house in Milimani, they found the house wet insinuating it had been cleaned earlier on,” explains Mutheu.

“The bedroom door was wide open and one of the lady officers tried to get into the room and take some items but my mum refused. Later one neighbor an Officer approached my mum and said there were 4 men in the house. But when this lady saw him she warned him to shut up so he did,” she adds.

When the family inquired the whereabouts of the body, no one was there to answer including the OCPD Mr Winston Mwakio, who was among the officers who took away the body to the morgue.

After a long search, Mrs Ndalana found the body at Jaramogi lying on the grass naked. The family took photos of the body, but their phones were confiscated by a lady constable and the photos deleted.

On requesting for a post mortem the Kisumu police said that no one would do it.

“So my uncle had to get someone from Bungoma if am not wrong to do it,” says Mutheu, adding that the family is yet to receive the results to date.

The police had earlier claimed that they broke into Mr Ndalana’s room, but the family says that found the keys to the room lying under the bed. Also, around seven cartridges were collected. Blood was only on the bed and part of the floor.

The daughter claims that three years later, the killers of her father are still haunting the family, hunting down Mrs Ndalana and herself and have promised to ‘find her soon’.

“On 30th June 2019 my mum was attacked by two men at Buruburu , she was closing her salon and the man asked her to open the car or he will shoot her on the head. She did open and they stole all the money she had. We did report to Buruburu Police Station till date nothing (has happened),” she explains.

Last year while walking from the school gate, she claims that three men well dressed in suits, not university students, approached her calling her by my name and started questioning her about her family.

“I did brush them off only for one to tell me I will find you soon. I am not ready to be an orphan or yet ready to die. All I do is ask for justice. Anything to do with my dads case is buried even though the case file was opened only 3 proceedings and it has reached a dead end. Please find us justice,” she concludes.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has invited her to contact them, but it seems like just a formality.

