UoN Bans Lunch Allowance For Staff In Bid To Cut Cost

The University of Nairobi (UoN) has suspended lunch allowance for all its staff in a bid to cut on costs.

However, the ban does not apply to the office of the Vice Chancellor, Deputy Vice Chancellor and college principal.

According to an internal memo dated January 13, 2020, the acting Deputy Vice Chancellor Finance and Planning Madara Ogot indicated that the ban was aligned with the government on its directive on austerity measures.

“As the University of Nairobi implements the government directive on austerity measures all lunch programmes have been stopped,” read part of the memo.

Following the ban, Department heads were directed to roll along with their staff in compliance to the change so as to maintain service provision without hindrance.

“Heads of departments are requested to stagger their staff as necessary to ensure continuity of service as appropriate ” it read.

The government, under President Uhuru Kenyatta had directed that all funds generated internally by Universities be directly sent to the Treasury for accountability and planning with a deadline set for November 15, 2019.

This was according to a flyer by the acting Vice Chancellor Isaac Mbeche that echoed liquidation of any surplus funds in colleges and universities.

In 2019, the institution of higher learning also scrapped off 40 courses following a recommendation by the government to reduce on cost.

In a different account of events, Moi University instituted organizational changes to reduce costs, September last year.

The University scrapped 31 departments following the decision to reduce the departments from 80 to 50 in order to settle Sh2.7 million debt.

