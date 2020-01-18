DP Ruto Dismisses Standard’s “Propaganda” Insists He Was In Karen During Mombasa Meeting

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed reports by the Standard Newspaper alleging that he was locked out of a Mombasa meeting convened by his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday.

Taking shots at the daily via Twitter, the “hustler” termed the claims “propaganda nonsense.”

“Kenyans should ignore this choreographed, paid-for propaganda nonsense. I was in the office the whole day never in Mombasa,” the DP captioned a snippet of the Saturday Standard’s splash.

Kenyans should ignore this choreographed, paid-for propaganda nonsense. I was in the office the whole day never in Mombasa. pic.twitter.com/YlP7KYBFmm — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) January 18, 2020

According to the DP, he spent the day at his Karen office where his communications director Emmanuel Talam says, he held informal meetings.

“The DP had informal meetings in the afternoon with leaders from Kisii and Nyamira MPs and grass root leaders’ the whole afternoon,” Talam is quoted by the daily.

The daily detailed how the DP was locked out of the meeting at which pro-BBI governors were present.

Ruto was said to have flown in from Nairobi and into Mombasa on the material day but was not invited to the meeting. He was around by 10am and back in Nairobi later in the afternoon.

“He was around as the governors arrived for the meeting at State House at around 10am,” the daily quotes a senior official in the presidency.

Last week, the DP is said to have been locked out of his Mombasa residence in what is said to be the growing rift between him and Kenyatta.

He has however insisted that all is well within the party even as the members continue to exchange blows.

Questions have also been raised after Kenyatta relieved Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri of his duties in the absence of his deputy.

The now former CS was fired during a presidential address during which Ruto was not in sight.

Kiunjuri has been seen around the DP and has maintained that the “covenant” made between Uhuru and Ruto should be seen through.

