Raila Has Failed You Twice, Work With Me Ahead Of 2022, Ruto Tells Kalonzo

Deputy President William Ruto today, January 18, 2020, attended a burial in Makindu, Makueni County to lay the mother to former Cabinet Secretary Cleopas Mailu to rest.

The burial was attended by various dignitaries including Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama.

In his speech, the Deputy President reached out to Wiper leader and asked him to work with him ahead of 2022, since ODM leader Raila Odinga had already failed him twice.

According to the country’s second in command, it was time Kalonzo tried a different formula at taking a shot for the top positions and it involved working closely with him.

“The only mistake I made is that I failed to tell Kalonzo their candidate would not become president, Stephen, I helped Uhuru become president twice and he is about to retire, my friend, lets walk together… “Ruto said in part.

Read: Kalonzo Distances Self From Muthama’s Bid To Support Ruto, Says Speculations Meant To Create Rift With Uhuru

During the burial ceremony of Mama Rael Mbeleete Mailu, mother to the former Health Cabinet Secretary Dr Cleopa Kilonzo Mailu, Makindu, Makueni County. pic.twitter.com/tmnl4zGxzi — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) January 18, 2020

Ruto additionally lauded the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) stating that it had created opportunities for leaders from different regions of the country to work together and form varied political affiliations.

Kalonzo supported Odinga in the 2012 and 2017 elections as he went for the top seat, while he was to deputize him.

The two shots however flopped, with the Electoral system blamed and the 2017 presidential elections annulled by the Supreme Court of Kenya over irregularities and illegalities.

Taking to the podium to address mourners, Kalonzo geared off from the 2022 politics and indicated that there there was no existing pact between him and the DP over the 2022 politics, rather his party was working with President Kenyatta for the remainder of his term.

Read Also: DP Ruto Dismisses Standard’s “Propaganda” Insists He Was In Karen During Mombasa Meeting

“2022 is three years away, I know the news people are here waiting to write that I have met Ruto again, that is not true, Wiper is straight and we are working with Uhuru for the remainder of his term,” Kalonzo said.

This follows a publication by Standard Newspaper on Tuesday, January 14, where it indicated that Kalonzo had traveled to South Sudan to meet with Ruto and the two allegedly solidified a pact.

Kalonzo insisted that it was an official work mission, and their brief meeting was not pre-planned.

“Nothing pre-planned happened. There was no meeting at all. It is a desperate attempt to say the meeting was pre-planned. The DP was in the company of Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi. Also present at the airport was Kenya’s ambassador Chris Mburu,” he stated.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu