Murkomen Criticizes Heavy Police Presence In Mumias Ahead of BBI Meeting

Elgeiyo marakwet Senator and Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen has trolled and criticized the heavy security deployed in Nabongo Grounds, Mumias Town ahead of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Meeting at Bukhungu Stadium.

Through a twitter post, Murkomen alluded that the BBI was not sincere in its goal of building bridges following the heavy police deployed in Mumias to stop a parallel meeting by organized former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

Humorously, he indicated that the BBI is built on force and anyone who opposes it is dealt with ruthlessly instead of being democratic and allowing people to air their views openly.

“Fellow Kenyans, BBI is the only way to end violence and politics of exclusion. We must create a nation of only one democratic idea. We’re uniting this country by force. We have deployed our officers to ensure that no other idea thrives but only BBI. Anyone defying will be dealt with ruthlessly,” he wrote.

It all began with Western leaders flaunting their supremacy in the region, with Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale planning to hold a parallel meeting at Nabongo grounds in Mumias against ODM’s Raila Odinga in Kakamega.

On Tuesday, January 14, the permit associated to ANC leader and his associates to hold the rally was cancelled by the police citing safety reasons.

“This is to notify you that this office has cancelled your permit to carry out the exercise purportedly scheduled to take place on 18th due to security reasons,” the letter dated Tuesday, January 14 reads.

Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula were to attend the meetings that were scheduled to run parallel to Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) consultative rally in Kakamega County.

The two vowed not to attend the BBI meeting at Bukhungu Stadium saying they were not involved by the organizers.