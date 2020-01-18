Mudavadi, Wetangula Ditch Khalwale, Show Up At Bukhungu Stadium For BBI

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula on Saturday, January 18, made their entrance at Bukhungu Stadium, for the Building Bridges Meeting.

The two leaders arrived in a convoy, accompanied by some of their supporters while other leaders from the region were already seated, and ready for the meeting.

This contrasts their earlier stand where they had vowed to not attend the meeting, claiming that they had not received invitations and further planned to hold a parallel meeting, at the Nabongo Stadium in Mumias.

“My brother Wetangula and I have not received an invitation to the January 18 Bukhungu Meeting. Someone decided to invite us through social media,” said Mudavadi in statement last week.

Among the leaders in attendance were ODM’s Raila Odinga, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Machakos County Governor Charity Ngilu, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, COTU boss Francis Atwoli, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna among others.

Raila, Oparanya arrive at the Bukhungu Stadium for the BBI meeting #KakamegaHostsBBI pic.twitter.com/Jh7dU24lwk — Daily Nation (@dailynation) January 18, 2020

Through a Facebook post, Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria stated that Mumias East Member of Parliament Benjamin Washiali was missing.

“Majority Whip Hon Ben Washiali is missing,” read the post.

The statement was echoed by former Sports CS Rashid Echesa who directed the police authorities to disclose Washiali’s location after claiming they allegedly abducted him from his home at midnight.

The @IG_NPS should come out from his safe gimmicks and tell us where they took The National Assembly Chief Whip Hon Benjamin Washiali after abducting him from his home at midnight. Holding him hostage in undisclosed place is a clear violation of Chapter 4 of our Constitution! — Rashid Echesa (@EchesaRashid) January 18, 2020

