CS Magoha Nullifies Prof Kiama’s Appointment As UoN VC, Disbands Varsity Council

Education CS Prof George Magoha has nullified Prof Stephen Gitahi Kiama’s appointment as University of Nairobi’s (UoN) Vice Chancellor.

In a statement, the CS reversed the appointment until the process of appointing a VC is completed.

Prof Magoha did however note that Prof Kiama will continue to carry out his mandate as Deputy VC, Human Resource and Administration at the institution of higher learning.

Taking over from Prof Kiama in an acting capacity will be Deputy VC (Finance, Planning and Development) Prof Isaac Meroka Mbeche.

The bullish CS also dissolved the University of Nairobi Council.

Prof Kiama was among the 8 candidates who made the final cut.

They included; Prof Benard Kimani Njoroge, Prof Solomon Igosangwa Shibairo, Prof Patricia Kameri Mbote, Prof Madara Ogot, Prof Kareithi Ruth Wanjiru Nduati, Prof Stephen Kiama Gitahi, Prof Elijah Omwenga and Prof Mbeche.

His appointment was announced by the university council at the begin of the year.

“Our warm congratulations to the new Vice Chancellor on this appointment. We also wish to appreciate all who responded to the call for applications for exemplifying enthusiasm, courage, competitive spirit, the devotion of time and effort and their readiness and willingness to offer themselves in service to the University of Nairobi as Vice Chancellor,” Prof Julia Ojiambo said on behalf of the council.

Prof Kiama was set to replace Prof Mbithi should President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed his appointment.

