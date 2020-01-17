Sifuna Taunts Murkomen After ‘Religious’ Reaction On Ouster Plot

The alleged plot to strip of lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto their positions in the Senate and National Assembly over strained relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta has elicited mixed reactions on social media.

Among those said to be targeted is Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen who also reacted to the developments.

In a tweet, Murkomen shared a Bible verse alluding that the plot is welcomed as he is not a coward.

“For God has not given us a spirit of cowardice, but one of power, love, and sound judgment.” 2 Tim 1:7, ” he wrote.

Edwin Sifuna, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General, is among those who reacted to Murkomen’s post.

Sifuna taunted the lawmaker saying “tough times” in government had forced the once vocal lawmaker to turn spiritual.

“Wow… People are becoming very religious… Its the end times, ” said Sifuna.

Wow… People are becoming very religious… Its the end times. https://t.co/F5P7IkOPeI — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) January 17, 2020

Reports indicate that the President is considering replacing the Elgeyo Marakwet senator with his Baringo counterpart Gideon Moi.

The son of retired President Daniel Arap Moi is the chairman of the Kenya African National Union (KANU). He supported the President’s re-election in 2017 but declined to dissolve KANU to join UhuRuto’s Jubilee.

The President, whose relationship with the DP is apparently on the rocks, is considering an agreement with Gideon and house members before kicking out Murkomen.

Also targeted is Nakuru senator Susan Kihika, a member of the Jubilee’s Tanga Tanga faction allied to DP Ruto.

The vocal senator, who was recently locked out of the President’s function in Nakuru on Tuesday, is the Senate majority whip.

Kahawa Tungu has learnt that Ms Kihika is likely to be replaced by her Murang’a counterpart Irungu Kang’ata.

On the other hand, Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali, who is the National Assembly Majority Whip, is likely to lose his seat to Navakholo MP Emanuel Wangwe, the vice-chair of the Agriculture committee.

The President also wants to replace committees chairs who have not been supporting his political moves in government.

A source intimated to a local media that the purported changes are aimed at securing his legacy.

“The President is determined to effect changes in the leadership of the National Assembly, the Senate and House committees because some people entrusted with driving the government agenda are pursuing their own interests,” a source close to the President told the Star.

On Thursday, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu stated that nothing will change the President from punishing rebels just like he did to former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri.

Kiunjuri, a key ally of DP Ruto in the Mount Kenya region, was sacked on Tuesday and replaced by Trade CS Peter Munya whose docket was taken by Betty Maina.

