Harambee Starlets Forward Mwanahalima ‘Dogo’ Eyeing Move To Sweden

Harambee Starlets forward Mwanahalima Adam is hoping to complete a move to Swedish women top league side Djurgardens IF.

Speaking to Kahawa Tungu sports desk, the Thika Queens player revealed that she will travel to Sweden next week.

“I’m hoping and praying for the best. I’m looking forward to put women’s football in Kenya on the global map,” she said.

Nicknamed “Dogo”, due to her small frame, the Thika Queens striker has been a mainstay for the Kenya women’s football team, Harambee Starlets.

Known for her trickery and blistering pace, she was part of the Starlets squad which won last year’s Cecafa Women’s Championship in Uganda.

The news come days after her two teammates; goalkeeper Annedy Kundu and defender Ruth Ingosi signed three-year deals with Lakatamia FC of Cyprus.

Formed in 2013, Dnurgardens IF play in the Damallsvenskan, Swedish top tier league for women.

Djurgardens men’s team was home to Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga.

