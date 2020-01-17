in NEWS, SPORTS

FKF Presidential Aspirant Moses Akaranga Grilled By DCI Over Embezzlement Of County Funds

moses akaranga
Former Vihiga County Governor Moses Akaranga. [Courtesy]

FKF presidential aspirant Moses Akaranga was on Thursday grilled at the DCI headquarters over loss of Kshs1 billion during his tenure as the Vihiga County Governor.

For three hours Akaranga was questioned by the DCI officers from Parklands led by Superintendent David Chebii, according to the People Daily.

DCI boss George Kinoti revealed that Akaranga will likely be charged with abuse of office and misuse of funds.

Akaranga, who declared interest in challenging for the FKF president post, is accused of using Kshs6 million of county funds to purchase a generator for personal use.

Read: FKF Lands Ksh127 Million Sponsorship Deal For County Leagues

Kinoti further disclosed that Akaranga was grilled over loss of about Kshs900 million development money.

The rescheduled FKF polls are expected before the end of March. Akaranga and former FKF president Sam Nyanweya are among aspirants who want to challenge the incumbent Nick Mwendwa for the seat.

Akaranga pledged that if elected he would champion financial accountability and prudent use of FIFA funds at the FKF.

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

