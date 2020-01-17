30 KRA Managers To Be Sacked Over Tax Evasion Scandal

30 more managers are set to lose their jobs at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) following interdiction on tax evasion.

According to online sources, the tax agency has instituted stringent measures to curb incompetent managers who are delaying the targets on tax collection.

This includes shedding off employees colluding with tax cheats to avoid paying tax hence hindering the set yearly achievements.

The 30 managers are among the 75 employees who were arrested and charged after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) planted spies to unearth the syndicate.

Read: KRA Official, AP Officer At Large After Detectives Intercepted Uncustomed Cigarettes Worth Sh10 Million

“Those on the line are senior officials involved in taking bribes and altering tax amount for cheats. So far, six managers were already fired as in December 2019 following a lifestyle audit that linked them to different counts of fraud,” a source intimated.

In May last year, details of how the DCI planted spies to unmask the cartels involved in fraud at the KRA emerged.

Apparently, the agency had put out a call to have 2000 people work in different departments hence an opportunity to plant spies.

The spies worked closely with the DCI in different departments and information obtained was relevant in bringing the middle and senior level employees to books.

Read Also: Former KRA Boss John Njiraini Withdraws From Race To Succeed Swazuri At NLC

Former Commissioner General John Njiraini ideally echoed the statement adding that the law enforcement agencies had played a key role in the investigations.

“Investigations into the rackets have been in progress for the last four months, with covert assistance provided by national law enforcement agencies to help in trailing money and communication,” said Njiraini before the end of his tenure at KRA.

It has also been established that following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s address in November 2019 regarding corrupt KRA officials, the intensity of the rules were doubled, with no official going to be left out.

Apparently, the agency has declined to renew contracts for six managers for a one year term, with the affected planning to sue the taxman.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu