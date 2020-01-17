Kitui County Officials To Be Arraigned Over Sh891 Million Fraudulent Tenders

Three Kitui County officials who were arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over irregular and fraudulent awarding of tenders are set to be arraigned at the Machakos Anti-Corruption Court, on Friday January 17, 2020.

The officials; June Mawiya Munyao (Chief Finance Officer), Jeremiah Ngui Kisilu (Tender Evaluation Committee) and Rodgers Makau Sande (Secretary) were arrested on Thursday January 16, and are to be arraigned for having awarded tenders for roads construction and river drifts irregularly.

In a statement, the EACC indicated that the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji consented their arrest after a series of investigations had been conducted linking them to corruption and misconduct in office.

Read: EACC Now Compels County Staff To Declare Wealth By December

“The EACC has been conducting investigations into allegations that the Kitui County government irregularly awarded tenders for the construction of various roads and river drifts at a cost of Sh 891,039,308 within the county. Upon review of the report and recommendations therein, the DPP gave consent to immediately charge the suspects with several offences including abuse of office, fraudulent practice in procurement among others,” read part of the statement.

Read Also: Former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro Presents Herself To EACC

Two other commissioners have been directed by the EACC to present themselves at Integrity Centre. They are; Joshua Kalola Munyaka (Head of Supply Chain Management) and Shadrack Muli Munyithia (Former Chief Officer for Lands).

“The commission therefore directs that the following present themselves at the Integrity Center immediately…” read the statement.

The suspects face several charges including Fraudulent practice in procurement, abuse of office among others that are yet to be determined.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu