KICC Assets Risks Auction Over Sh211 Million Owed To 69 Businesses

The Kenyatta International Conference Center (KICC) is now facing auction due to debts owed to several business entities.

Nation reports that the KICC has accrued pending bills amounting to Sh211 million, owed to close to 69 business entities.

The debts owed by the establishment managed and run by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s niece Nana Gecaga apparently date back to 2015 with suppliers threatening to move to court to have KICC’s assets auctioned in a bid to clear the debts.

The debts dating from 2015 include services rendered for the 10th Edition of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Inter-ministerial Conference.

A repayment deadline had been set for January 15, 2020, by a directive from President Uhuru Kenyatta while delivering a speech in Mombasa County although it has elapsed without the matter being resolved.

Government agencies, private firms and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) are said to have contributed to the KICC being unable to offset their debts as they are owed an excess of Sh667 million.

The office of the President and its departments owe KICC Sh40 million, the National Assembly Sh65 million, Foreign Affairs Ministry Sh20 million, Treasury Sh27 million and Kenya Investments Authority Sh6 million.

According to the local publication, there are documents to prove supply of goods and services that have not yet be paid.

In an audit report for 2018, the auditor General Edward Ouko indicated that the office of the president and that of the Government Spokesperson that are housed at KICC owed huge bills.

The Auditor General required Gecaga, the CEO, to validate and authenticate the questions that lingered from the project of the WTO during the 2018/2019 financial year.

Gecaga was to account for the Sh86 million that she paid with the excuse that the money was being owed.

The inquest was also to ascertain whether the transactions done at the KICC were in accordance with the law.

Suppliers are uncertain of the way forward since the payment period already elapsed and some have resolved to go to court and have the matter settled.