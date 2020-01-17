Fire Rogue Officers, Don’t Transfer Incompetency and Corruption, Uhuru To IG Mutyambai

President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyamabi against tolerating rogue officers in the service.

Speaking in Mombasa during a security meeting, the President stated that incompetent officers and those engaging in corruption should not be transferred but relieved of their duties.

“We will not be transferring incompetence, corruption from one region to another, we will not be doing that, ” said the President.

He reiterated that the government through the ministry of interior will reward those officers who perform their duties with diligence.

The pronouncement comes barely a week after the National Police Service (NPS) transferred 61 senior officers.

The sub-county police commanders in Nairobi, Western and North Eastern regions were either promoted or moved to other sub-counties.

The changes were announced in a circular dispatched by Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua on January 14.

In his speech, the President directed field allowances for security officers working in terror hot-spots in the North-Eastern region and parts of the Coast to be processed forthwith.

The President took issue with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) Chairlady Lyn Mengich over the commission’s sluggishness in handling the matter.

“They should start receiving their allowances this month,” the president ordered.”

To curb rising terror attacks, the President ordered an operation to flush out Al Shabaab operatives in the Coast and Northeastern regions.

