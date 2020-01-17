FKF Vice President Doris Petra Lands Plum Cecafa Job

Football Kenya Federation Deputy President, Doris Petra has been selected to head a committee of Vice Presidents that will organize tournaments in the CECAFA region.

CECAFA Secretary General, Nicholas Musonye made the announcement after the 2019 CAF awards held in Hurghada, Egypt, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

The committee consists of other notable vice presidents in the region and they include; Aimable Habimana (Burundi), Bani Ahmed Eltatih (Sudan), Justus Mugisha (Uganda) and Eunice Ali (Djibouti)

“The CECAFA Executive Board arrived at a consensus in which the new committee is to set up competitions before the end of February so as to start working on the calendar,” said Nicholas Musonye.

In a CECAFA General Assembly held in Kampala, Uganda, a consensus was reached for the zone to organize nine tournaments, that is; AFCON U17 Zonal Qualifier, CECAFA Women’s Senior Challenge Cup(Rwanda), AFCON U20 Zonal Qualifier, CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup(Sudan), CECAFA U20 Women’s Challenge Cup(Uganda), CECAFA U16 Boys Challenge Cup(Djibouti), CECAFA Kagame Club Championship(Tanzania), CECAFA U20 Boys Challenge Cup and CECAFA U17 Women’s Challenge Cup ( Burundi)

The Deputy President previously served as the regional organization’s WomenRepresentative in its Executive Committee.

