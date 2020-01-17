Blow To Mary Wambui As Court Overturns Appointment To Employment Authority

The Labour Court on Friday overturned Mary Wambui’s appointment as the chair of the National Employment Authority (NEA).

According to Justice Onesmus Makau, Wambui’s appointment was irregular and is unqualified for the position.

The judge further issued a permanent injunction blocking the former MP from being appointed to the post.

This follows a 2019 petition by the Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association which stated that the former Othaya legislator was not qualified under the law, policy and best practice to take up the position.

The petitioner further noted that the appointee “does not hold neither has held any of the qualifications or their equivalent as required by the said Act in order to qualify as a certified Human Resource professional.”

“That the 3rd respondent (Wambui) has on several occasions personally admitted that she possesses a limited educational background which for all intents and purposes makes her unqualified and unsuitable to conduct the affairs of the chairperson of National Employment Authority in light of the specialist academic and professional requirements that were intended to be possessed by the chairperson of the said authority,” the petition read in part.

Ms Wambui was appointed through a Gazette notice dated October 14, 2019, an appointment that was met with a lot of criticism.

She did however hit back at her detractors noting that she was the most qualified person to steer the authority in the right direction.

“I got the post because I am better than those complaining. I have the qualifications and experience to run the office,” she told a local blog.

