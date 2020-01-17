CCTV Footage Of Babu Owino Taking Shot At DJ Evolve Emerges

A CCTV footage has surfaced online showing Embakasi Member of Parliament Babu Owino shooting Felix Orinda alias Dj Evolve at popular B Club in Kilimani.

The MP, wearing an orange T-shirt is captured, brandishing his gun with his right hand before shooting the man who was standing next to him. The incident happened at around 7.16 am.

On his left hand, the vocal lawmaker is captured holding outlawed Shisha that he was apparently smoking.

Other revelers who were shocked after Babu took the shot shouted in disbelief. Seconds later, two men one believed to be Babu, are captured dragging the man out of the club before he was rushed to hospital.

The MP is currently being held at the Kilimani Police Station. In photos that have surfaced online, the lawmaker is captured wearing the same orange t-shirt.

Earlier, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti stated that police had recovered the gun used in the incident.

Kinoti said the lawmaker will be charged with attempted murder.

On his part, Babu, through a Facebook post, alluded that he shot the man in self-defence after he was approached in a un-friendly manner. A narrative that corroborated a statement by his lawyer Cliff Ombeta.

Babu indicated that there was an exchange of gunfire at the high-end Kilimani joint as he was surrounded by “a large group of aggressive individuals.”

“…While enjoying the company of my friends at a popular Nairobi restaurant, I was surrounded by a large group of aggressive individuals. In the melee, there was an exchange of gunfire,” Babu said.

“A few weeks ago, I made a public statement regarding threats that I had been receiving against my life. At the turn of the year, I reported an attempted assassination at the Parliament Police Station under OB number OB21/17/11/2019 at 17:28hrs. I have been living under the weight of intimidation and threats by my political opponents,” he continued.

The legislator wants relevant authorities to look into the matter and has asked his supporters to remain calm as investigations continue.

“I invite the relevant authorities to conduct their investigations without fear or favour and I remain confident that the truth will come out, ” he said.

The lawmaker is said to have paid for DJ Evolve’s medical expenses.

